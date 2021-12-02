Summerville PD collecting toys for children through Annual Christmas Outreach Program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is working to provide Christmas presents to children in need this holiday season.

Summerville Police Department’s (SPD) 7th Annual Christmas Outreach Program is looking to provide gifts to students who live in the Town of Summerville or attend a Dorchester County School District 2 school.

Families in need are connected with school resource officers and school counselors in providing Christmas gifts for the children.

Locals can donate toys at various toy collection boxes placed at businesses in the Summerville area by SPD. On the morning of Christmas Eve, SPD will hand-deliver gifts and meals to families.

Community members can also donate at SPD’s MRAP event on December 4.

Donations can be made at the Summerville Police Department lobby 24/7 or at the following locations during normal business hours through December 17th: