Summerville PD delivers toys, meals to children and families on Christmas Eve

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department continued their Christmas Outreach program on Thursday by delivering toys to children in need.

News 2 caught up with the department on Christmas Eve as they began loading up toys they planned to deliver to children across the Lowcountry.

But toys were not the only things being delivered on Thursday. The department also delivered meals to roughly 50 families across Summerville.

Nearly 175 children were served through the program. Many of the donations came from the community.