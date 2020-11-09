Summerville PD investigating after stolen, damaged safe found on the Sawmill Branch Trail

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a damaged safe was found along the Sawmill Branch Trail.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to the trail on Saturday regarding what they called a “suspicious circumstances call.” Once there, a caller told the officer that he had located a damaged safe on the trail underneath the Bacons Bridge Road overpass.

The officer stated there had been impact markings to the concrete trail along with scratches and drag marks leading to the bridge located directly above.

Officers believe the suspect, or suspects, were throwing the safe from the bridge several times to open it. Inside, the report states that were about 20 pages of personal documents belonging to a California woman

The Summerville Police Department is investigating the case.