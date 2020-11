SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department, a mother who was doing a welfare check on her daughter found the woman dead at her home on Clover Avenue.

Police received a call to respond around 1:00 p.m.

They say there were no gunshot wounds and autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious.