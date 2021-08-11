Summerville PD investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday evening in Summerville.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said a pedestrian was struck in the 500 block of North Maple Street just after 8:30 p.m.

They believe the vehicle was a gray 2008-2011 Honda Accord or similar type vehicle. Police say it will likely have damage to the front passenger side bumper, hood, and possibly to the windshield.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading west on North Maple Street towards Highway 78.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department.