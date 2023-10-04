SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Summerville hotel room.

Officers were called to the Country Inn Suites off Holiday Drive after housekeeping discovered the woman’s body in one of the rooms on Tuesday afternoon.

She was later identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 46-year-old Marissa Decker from Pennsylvania.

Detectives identified the Decker’s boyfriend as a person of interest and reached out to local agencies to help track the man down.

North Charleston police confirmed they found the boyfriend dead in a North Charleston hotel room from an apparent suicide on Sunday.