Summerville PD is collecting toys for children in need this holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is working to provide Christmas presents to more than 100 local kids, and they need your help to accomplish the task.

It’s part of the department’s 2020 Christmas Outreach Program, which they say is in full effect.

“Christmas Outreach 2020 is something we’ve been doing every year for about five years now,” said Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department.

He said the make sure 125 kids in Dorchester County have a Merry Christmas.

“These families are selected by our School Resource Officers,” Lt. Hirsch explained. “These children, they’re getting gifts directly from the community. These gifts are delivered by our officers on Christmas Eve.”

He said the department prides itself on giving back to the community. “Unfortunately, there are children in our own backyards that aren’t getting anything for Christmas; as we all know, it’s the year we’d all like to forget and COVID has hit everybody hard this year.”

They are looking for many items like arts and crafts, baby dolls, barbies, books, basketballs, board games, hot wheels, legs, Marvel superheroes, nerf toys, remote control cars, roller blades, science kits and more.

So far, they have been receiving items for younger kids, but they really need toys for children and teens ages 8-15.

“You know, anything outdoors. Baseballs, baseball gloves, soccer balls, marvel superheroes, action figures, skateboards, remote control cards… these are all things that some of the older kids have put on a list,” Lt. Hirsch noted.

He said many of the officers and their families come out on Christmas Eve to help hand-deliver the toys. “They’re very appreciative of it, it makes for a great community relations and outreach – that’s what Summerville’s all about.”

You can donate the new unwrapped toys at the police station in Summerville.