Summerville PD looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are looking to identify a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Officers responded to US Highway 78 and Iris Street during the evening of January 20th.

They said the vehicle in question ran over a pedestrian while she was lying in the eastbound turn lane on Highway 78, then drove away heading towards Iris Street.

“The vehicle pictured is possibly a 2019-2021 Ford Escape,” police said. “No driver of vehicle tag information is known.”

Police said the vehicle was last seen entering the Robynwyn Subdivision off Highway 78.

If you recognize the vehicle you are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department.