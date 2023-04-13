SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9.

The department announced Wednesday that K9 Joney passed away this week.

Retired K9 Joney, Summerville Police Department (courtesy Summerville PD)

K9 Joney joined the Summerville Police Department in 2018 and was partnered with Field Training Officer K. Nelson. The two were assigned to night shift patrol and Joney served as a narcotics and tracking dog.

Joney successfully tracked multiple wanted subjects and located a couple of hundred grams of methamphetamine, and heroin, during his career. The K9 also spent time in area schools interacting with students and showing off his tracking skills.

He was medically retired in September 2021 and enjoyed time at home with FTO Nelson.