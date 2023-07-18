SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A stolen vehicle was recovered early Tuesday morning following a chase that began on Ladson Road, according to a report from the Summerville Police Department.

An officer was patrolling near the Planters Retreat Apartments around 3:00 a.m. in response to several crimes that have occurred in the area.

While investigating a vehicle that was recently stolen, the officer observed two people wearing hoodies pull up in a nearby parking spot, unlock the car and drive away.

The officer followed the vehicle onto Ladson Road where additional units joined in the pursuit.

During the chase, the stolen vehicle turned onto Koester Road where two officers were seen swerving out of the road to avoid hitting a man found lying in the street.

Officers stopped to render aid to the man. The stolen vehicle continued traveling on Koester Road until it crashed into a fence. According to the report, police saw tracks in the grass where the passenger took off on foot.

EMS took the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say a purse with keys and identifying documents belonging to the victim was found inside the stolen vehicle.