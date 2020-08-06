1 arrested during incident at South State Bank in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken into custody Thursday morning during an incident at South State Bank in Summerville.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to what they referred to as an “active scene” around 10:30 a.m. in the North Main Market area and said at least one person was in custody.

It remains unclear that that incident was at this time. Police say no injuries were reported and no weapons were found.

