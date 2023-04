SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Drayton Williams was last seen leaving the Summerville Medical Center on Wednesday, according to police. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Credit: Summerville Police Department

Williams is described as a black male approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department.