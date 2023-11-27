SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) has welcomed an electronic K-9 detection dog to their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The K-9 named Gripple is trained to find concealed electronic devices that are hard to find due to their small size.

The K-9 will work on numerous cases such as sex trafficking, child pornography, online predators, child abuse, and more, said SPD.

Gripple comes after the collaboration of SPD and Defenders for Children and Gripple Inc., with a special donation from an “Angel Donor.”

“Gripple Inc. is a 100% employee-owned manufacturer of suspension solutions for construction. Along with our distribution partner, ASC Equipment, we are so proud to support Defenders for Children and this amazing K9 program, with the goal to keep the communities that we all live and work in much safer,” Gripple Inc. said.