SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD), their families, and friends completed the Murph Challenge on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.

The challenge — named for former Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy — consists of a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and a second one-mile run. The entire workout is completed while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor.

“We are forever grateful for the sacrifice made by Lt. Murphy, as well as the countless others who have made the ultimate sacrifice, so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” an SPD social media post reads.

According to the Murph Challenge website, Lt. Murphy was “the officer-in-charge of a four-man SEAL element in support of Operation Red Wings, tasked with finding a key anti-coalition militia commander near Asadabad, Afghanistan.”

Shortly after inserting into the objective area, the SEALs were spotted by three goat herders who were initially detained and then released. It is believed the goat herders immediately reported the SEALs’ presence to Taliban fighters.



A fierce gun battle ensued on the steep face of the mountain between the SEALs and a much larger enemy force. Despite the intensity of the firefight and suffering grave gunshot wounds himself, Murphy is credited with risking his own life to save the lives of his teammates. Murphy, intent on making contact with headquarters, but realizing this would be impossible in the extreme terrain where they were fighting, unhesitatingly and with complete disregard for his own life moved into the open, where he could gain a better position to transmit a call to get help for his men.



Moving away from the protective mountain rocks, he knowingly exposed himself to increased enemy gunfire. This deliberate and heroic act deprived him of cover and made him a target for the enemy. While continuing to be fired upon, Murphy made contact with the SOF Quick Reaction Force at Bagram Air Base and requested assistance. He calmly provided his unit’s location and the size of the enemy force while requesting immediate support for his team. At one point, he was shot in the back causing him to drop the transmitter. Murphy picked it back up, completed the call and continued firing at the enemy who was closing in. Severely wounded, LT. Murphy returned to his cover position with his men and continued the battle.



LT. Murphy fought on, allowing one member of his team (Marcus Luttrell) to escape, before he was killed. themurphchallenge.com

Lt. Murphy was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in October 2007.