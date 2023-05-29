SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD), their families, and friends completed the Murph Challenge on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.
The challenge — named for former Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy — consists of a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and a second one-mile run. The entire workout is completed while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor.
“We are forever grateful for the sacrifice made by Lt. Murphy, as well as the countless others who have made the ultimate sacrifice, so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” an SPD social media post reads.
According to the Murph Challenge website, Lt. Murphy was “the officer-in-charge of a four-man SEAL element in support of Operation Red Wings, tasked with finding a key anti-coalition militia commander near Asadabad, Afghanistan.”
Lt. Murphy was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in October 2007.