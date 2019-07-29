Summerville police officers hand-deliver a basketball hoop to a community who had theirs stolen

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – After a basketball hoop was stolen from the Treehaven apartment complex in Summerville, the neighborhood kids were disappointed.

One mother, Kim Secrist, tells News 2 that playing basketball kept the youth in the neighborhood entertained and out of trouble. She was sad to see the hoop had been stolen, last week.

Today, thanks to the Summerville Police Department, the community’s loss was short lived after several officers swooped in with a very special gift, a new basketball hoop.

“We as a team collectively got together and donated this basketball ring,” Lt. Ken Driscoll, Summerville Police Department, said.

It’s a gift that means everything to the kids that live in Treehaven Apartments in Summerville.



“It’s just very exciting, because I just want to play some basketball,” Benjamin Secrist, neighbor in Treehaven Apartments, said.

Benjamin says that when the basketball hoop was stolen a few days ago, he was disappointed. The hoop provided a source of entertainment for all the neighborhood kids.

“I was pretty angry. I went outside to play some basketball and it just wasn’t there,” Benjamin Secrist said.

His mom, Kim, called the Summerville Police Department simply to notify them about the theft, never expecting them to respond with such generosity.

It was random act of kindness that Lt. Driscoll says is all part of the community-oriented policing philosophy of the department.

“It gives us the opportunity to meet the general public. They get to see us in a different light and we get to meet them in a different light,” Driscoll said.

All thanks to these heroes in law enforcement, there is a future full of slam dunks and fun on the court for those living in Treehaven.

“I think I am just blown away and completely and impressed with the response that I got from the police department and I just want to make sure that a light is shined on them,” Kim Secrist, neighbor in Treehaven Apartments, said.

The officers from the Summerville Police Department also spoke to Treehaven neighbors about ways to prevent crime and say that they will continue actively patrolling the area.