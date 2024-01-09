SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating a 55-year-old woman last seen on Jan. 7 on Gahagan Road.

Kimberly Rakityan is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 97 pounds. Her hair is brown and grey, and she has brown eyes. She is of Asian descent.

Police believe she may be driving a 2005 Silver Toyota Camry with license plate #8812QP.

Rakityan is also known to use a walker for mobility, said SPD.

If you have information, contact SPD at 843-875-1650.