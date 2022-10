SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening.

According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone towards Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt.

Ortiz has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’01” and 76 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD immediately or call 911.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.