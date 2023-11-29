Update: Achord has been safely located.

—————————————————————–

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police (SPD) are asking for the public’s help in locating Jerry Achord, an eighty-year-old woman who has dementia.

SPD said that Achord was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a black jacket on North Main Street near Verizon Wireless.

She has grey hair and is described to be about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

If you have any information regarding Achord, please get in touch with SPD Dispatch at 843-875-1650 or Detective Anderson at 843-285-7305.