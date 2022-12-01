SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville.

Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored.

The outage occurred between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

We’re told some customers may have been impacted more than once, and some outages were brief.

Dominion Energy is still working to determine the cause.