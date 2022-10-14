SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season.

The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents.

Organizers said the investment brought in more than 20,000 visitors from across the Lowcountry.

“Summerville Skates was tremendous fun and where it is not returning in 2023, DREAM is reimaging new winter events and activities.”

Summerville DREAM said they plan to make announcements about those additional activities in the coming weeks.