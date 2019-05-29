Summerville student hands out water to homeless during dangerous heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While many of us are enjoying a refreshing dip in the pool or the hum of an air conditioner to cool off in this extreme heat, one young Lowcountry woman is reminding us many others do not have that luxury.

With a record-breaking heat wave in full effect, an 11-year-old named Chloe decided to pack a cooler with cold bottles of water and headed into downtown Charleston to pass them out to the homeless and those in need.

Rachel Lee, a friend who posted photos of Chloe paying it forward on Instagram, said the Summerville Elementary student also handed out folded pockets with positive notes and drawings with a few bucks inside them.

Lee said Chloe came up with the idea on her own.

“I am so proud of this kid and I love her so much,” she said. “Kids like her give me hope for the future!”