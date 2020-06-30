Summerville Town Council makes unanimous decision to implement mask ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) –Summerville Town Council passed an Emergency Ordinance that will require people to wear face coverings in retail stores and restaurants effective Wednesday, July 1.

This decision comes after many other Lowcountry communities passed similar ordinances in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some community members say they are happy these measures are being taken:

“I would feel that people should wear masks all the time, but that’s my opinion, I would respect everyone’s opinions, their state of mind or whatever you want to call it, but I think that everyone should wear a mask.” Krista Fosler

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring says people aren’t taking the pandemic as seriously as they should, and he hopes this new ordinance will help make it clear that we need to be doing more collectively, to slow the spread:

“I think the council was all in favor of it because we all look at it the same way, we have got to do something to try to help you know with this dangerous disease that is moving so rapidly. The numbers are climbing so fast.” Mayor Ricky Waring

The Summerville mask ordinance does not require children under the age of 12 to wear a mask, but recommends that they do so. The ordinance will expire on July 9th unless it is renewed by the council.

