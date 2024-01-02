SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming center will be open in Summerville for those looking for a reprieve from Tuesday night’s expected cold temperatures.

Seacoast Church Summerville will operate the warming center with check-in taking place between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Guests will be dismissed at 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

Men, women, and families are welcome; however, organizers say they do not have any accommodations for animals.

Dinner, a cot with linens, a hot shower, and a take-away breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

The warming center is located at 301 E. 5th N. Street in Summerville. The entrance is located on Gum Street at the back door.

TriCounty Link provided free transportation to the Summerville Warming Center. Organizers say the CARTA Route 10 transfer is located at Trident Medical Center.