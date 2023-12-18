SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCBD) – Seacoast Church Summerville will be opening its warming centers on Monday and Tuesday ahead of expected cold temperatures.

Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19 check-in will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. and dismissal will be at 8 a.m. the following morning

Pending the weather forecast, officials say the warming center will also be open on Wednesday and Thursday. Check-in will still be held from 7 – 9 p.m. and dismissal will be 8 a.m. the following morning.

Men, women and families are welcome, they currently do not have accommodations for animals.

Dinner, a cot with linens, hot showers and a take-away breakfast will be provided while supplies last.

TriCounty Link provides free transportation to the Summerville warming center. The CARTA Rt. 10 transfer is located at Trident Medical Center.

The Seacoast Church Summerville is located at 301 E. 5th N. Street in Summerville. The warming center entrance will be located on Gum St. at the back door.

To learn more about the Seacoast Summerville Warming Center or transportation to the Summerville location for the Warming Center, please text TRANSPORT to 320320, or choose the Warming Center option when you call 843-486-0193.