SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Seacoast Church Summerville will re-open their warming center on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The warming center is welcoming those without heat and people experiencing homelessness.

Seacoast Church is located at 301 E. 5th North Street. People seeking shelter are asked to enter at the back door facing Gum Street.

For more information, you can call 843-486-0193.