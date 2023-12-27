SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville wine bar suffered a fire that destroyed the back bar garage on Christmas morning.

Luxe Wine Bar stated on Facebook that after reviewing the incident’s camera footage, they believe someone purposely or accidentally set the fire.

The business says they saw someone running from the fire at 6:23 a.m., shortly after it began. Luxe asks anyone with information to contact them or the Summerville Police Department.

Luxe will remain open and will work on rebuilding the back bar garage as soon as possible.

They also ask that patrons continue to show support to Luxe and other small businesses without corporate backing.