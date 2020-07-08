Live Now
Summerville woman receives the Good Samaritan award

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Misty Gilbert, a Summerville woman, was recognized as a hero by the American Red Cross.

Gilbert was working as a nanny when her client, Benson, collapsed and started to shake. She then administered CPR, ultimately saving Benson’s life.

Now, she credits this to all of her Red Cross training.

“I cannot encourage is enough,” said Misty Gilbert. “I’d been nannying for 10 years now and just kind of kept up with it every two years, going and getting re-certified. And I never actually thought I’d have to use it, but thank God I did.”

Gilbert was awarded the Red Cross’ Certificate of Merit Tuesday.

It is the highest award given to Red Cross trainees and includes a certificate signed by the president.

