SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville lottery player said she started hollering after recently scratching off a six-figure prize.

According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the woman nearly forgot about the ticket she had purchased while grocery shopping at Harris Teeter on Dorchester Road.

Days later, she remembered and scratched the ticket. She scratched off $20,000 at first but by the time she finished scratching, she had won $200,000.

“It was totally amazing,” the winner told officials. “I can’t wait to have it happen to me again.”

The woman beat odds of 1 in 750,000 to claim the top prize in the 50X game. Lottery officials said there is one top prize remaining.

The Harris Teeter in Summerville received a $2,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.