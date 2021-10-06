Summerville’s annual Flowertown Festival is set to return this weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Flowertown Festival is preparing to make a big return following delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual festival, which typically happens in the spring, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and pushed to take place in the fall this year.

Put on each year by the Summerville Family YMCA, the Flowertown Festival is a major fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will have all the great things you expect.

“It has been such a long break,” said Kimberly Caughell, VP of Community Relations for the Summerville Family YMCA. “We missed it so much in 2020 and then the spring it was rescheduled to this October, really to do the responsible thing and give everybody a chance if they want to get the vaccine and be more comfortable in their surroundings.”

While it’s primarily an arts and crafts festival, you will also find business and civic vendors, and a host of food and food trucks. Plus, there are rides and games for the kids.

There will also be some Christmas-related booths this year since the event is being held in October.

“We had a vendor call and say that she doesn’t normally come to our show because she does holiday items and she was really excited to be able to join us for the fall event,” said Caughell. “I’m looking forward to some matching Christmas pajamas and some fun fall wreaths.”

Main Street in Summerville will be closed from East Richardson Avenue to West Carolina Friday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

South Magnolia will be southbound only and South Gum will only be northbound traffic.

Andrea Temple, who is from New York City, says she has lived in Summerville for about two and a half years. She is looking forward to her first Flowertown Festival.

“We managed to miss it in 2019,” she said. “Moving, we were all over the place. We didn’t get a chance to see it in 2020, so now we’re looking forward to it.”

The food, the people, and the fun: “Everything,” she said. “I just like the small-town feel, like seeing the people out and about, and looking at the vendors.”

This year’s Flowertown Festival will take place Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.