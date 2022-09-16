SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be in Summerville this weekend for the annual Sweet Tea Festival.

“I think it’s going to be beautiful weather this weekend,” said Meredith Williamson, who is planning to take her daughter to the festival. “Hopefully, it will be a big crowd and lots of fun activities for her to do around town.”

It’s an event people look forward to every year, according to Mary Edwards, public information officer for the Town of Summerville.

“It’s really the start of fall and the start of the holiday event season in Summerville,” said Edwards. “And it’s really a place where people can come and see our shops, and see our restaurants, and explore our downtown area.”

Williamson said the Sweet Tea Festival is one of the many reasons she loves the town.

“I’m born and raised in Summerville and my parents are, my grandparents, and we love Summerville. So much to do and see everybody is so nice.”

The Sweet Tea Festival is hosted by the Summerville DREAM organization. It takes place in downtown Summerville on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.