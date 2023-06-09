MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Last week Summerville High School’s Ansley Bennett was named the 5-A softball player of the year.

Things got even better for the sophomore starting pitcher this morning when she was named the Gatorade player of the year for South Carolina.

The award recognizes athletic and academic success.

This season Ansley was 18-1 in the circle with an incredible 226 strikeouts, and a miniscule .19 ERA.

In the classroom, she boasts a 3.71 GPA.

This is the first Gatorade player of the year award for the Summerville softball program.