SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD)–The Summerville town council is hearing from residents and the police department Thursday about the possible banning of panhandling on the roads.

Town leaders will have their first vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting soliciting and panhandling on roadways and medians.

This initiative was brought to the Summerville Police Department when travelers started expressing their concerns about the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

Jashea Hollis, a Summerville resident, expressed his concerns and ideas on how the town could use the support to protect pedestrians and drivers.

“I’ll say with the new amendment coming, it’ll be a good idea just because the safety of not only the pedestrians who are going to be occupying that area but also the drivers who are going to be occupying that median as well to do turns or whatever the case may be,” said Hollis.

After hearing about the concerns, Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright brought the issues to the town council, and many members agreed that a change to protect the people was needed.

Russ Touchberry, A town council member, agreed that the panhandlers and drivers are the number one concern. He felt like that was the town’s priority.

“Public safety is probably the number one most important thing within a community, and you know the safety of not only the panhandlers but other pedestrians as well as our traveling public is essential,” said Touchberry.

Captain Hirsch of the Summerville Police Department said if adopted, violators of the ordinance could face consequences in the form of a fine or jail time.

“People are caught doing this they could face a fine dollar amount and possibly up to 30 days in jail,” said Hirsch.

Thursday’s meeting was the first vote of that ordinance. More action will be required before it passes.