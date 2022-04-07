NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is a new low-cost option for travelers going from Charleston to Minneapolis.

Sun Country Airlines launched non-stop service between Charleston International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.

“Sun Country is pleased to start offering flights twice a week between Charleston and Minneapolis this spring,” Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. “As demand for air travel continues to increase, we know our passengers are eager to find new and exciting destinations for their next adventure and Sun Country is ready to take them there.”

The new seasonal service will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The Twin Cities is a diverse and vibrant metropolitan area that offers great shopping, professional athletic teams in every major sport and dining that will please any taste,” J. Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority said. “We hope Lowcountry residents take advantage of the chance to visit the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Minnesota to Charleston.”

With this latest expansion, Sun Country Airlines operates more than 100 routes between 80 airports in North and South America.