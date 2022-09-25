CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston.

Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential fire and observed smoke coming from all sides of the one-story home when they arrived.

“Firefighters quickly made entry to search for occupants and control the fire. The occupants had self-evacuated before emergency responders arrived,” said Charleston Fire officials.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident.

According to Charleston Fire, the resident was cooking chicken in a counter-top style oven and left the kitchen area but returned about 30 minutes later to find fire and smoke.

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept.

“They proceeded to evacuate the home and call 911. Investigators verified the fire originated within the oven, but the specific cause has not been determined,” officials said.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the family.