CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect plenty of warm sunshine this Labor Day holiday with temperatures for most in the 90s.

If you are headed out to the pool or a barbeque with friends or family, temperatures will be around 86 degrees for most areas by noon on Monday before increasing into the low 90s throughout the day.

Those heading out to the beach can expect temperatures in the mid-80s. There is a moderate risk of rip currents, so be mindful as you venture into the water. And don’t forget that sunscreen: the UV Index is very high.

High tide is set for 11:53 a.m. and low tide will occur at 6:00 p.m.

