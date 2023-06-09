MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunshine and warm temperatures are on tap for the weekend.

Afternoon highs on Friday will climb into the low to mid-80s with a clear and comfortably cool evening with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

“Looks like a nice day, and a definite “Lunch Outside Alert Day!” More sunshine as the day goes on and staying dry,” said Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

After a few weekends of rain and thunderstorms, there will be plenty of sunshine for your Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine should stick around on Sunday, but there is a risk of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms that day, which is typical for this time of year.

Storms return to the forecast on Monday with his near 90.