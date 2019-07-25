Support MUSC Children’s Hospital by purchasing a Blizzard from Dairy Queen!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen!

The fast-food and ice cream chain will donate at least $1.00 for every Blizzard sold here in the Lowcountry on Thursday, July 25th to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The hospital will use that money to pay for equipment, research and things to help kids feel like kids while in the hospital.

There are three locations in the tri-county area: