Surfers catch waves in annual Folly Beach competition

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of girls and women of all ages are showing off their surfing skills on Folly Beach this weekend at the Wahine Classic. It’s an annual all-girls surfing competition teaching women’s empowerment.

The mission of the Wahine Classic is to empower surfer girls of all ages with a weekend of surf competition, camaraderie, and fun while raising awareness and money for water-related non-profit organizations.

The event first started in 2001 when the organizers of the day noticed a surge in female surfers in a previously male-dominated sport. This year is the 19th annual competition. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The competition wraps up on Sunday, August 1st.

