FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Surfers Healing camp is making waves Thursday

The non-profit organization provides free surf therapy for individuals with autism and will conclude its East Coast tour on Folly Beach.

Hundreds of children will participate as professional surfers hit the water and teach them how to ride waves.

The opening ceremony kicked off at 8:30 a.m. at the Tides Hotel. The actual camp runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.