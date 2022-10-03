CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent WalletHub study ranked Charleston in the top 20 best foodie cities in the country.

WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 key metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.

Charleston was ranked #19 in the survey overall.

Specifically, the survey ranked Charleston #1 for affordability and accessibility, #27 in craft breweries and wineries per capita, #47 in restaurants per capita, #57 in coffee and tea shops per capita, and #87 in gourmet specialty-food stores per capita.

Columbia was another South Carolina city ranked in the survey at #108.

More details on the full study can be found here.