NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) reported a smash-and-grab Wednesday at Zales in Northwoods Mall.

NCPD said officers responded to the mall after receiving reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police learned that there was no shooting, and the shooting was the sound of glass breaking.

The suspect, Devon Goss, 32, allegedly stole jewelry from the store. In addition, NCPD believes Goss stole a vehicle from Cross County Road that he drove to the mall and abandoned.

Goss is charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, two counts of grand larceny, and malicious property damage, said Harve Jacobs with NCPD.

Goss is incarcerated at the Al Cannon Detention Center.