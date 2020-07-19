Suspect arrested in connection to North Charleston Waffle House shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside of a Waffle House in North Charleston this weekend.

Officers say Rico Joy, 39, was arrested and is currently in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Waffle House released a statement saying they’re working with local law enforcement during their investigation.

Briawna Nabors, a Waffle House employee, was one of the bystanders that was shot after a suspect started firing a firearm during an altercation outside of the restaurant.

The North Charleston Police Department is currently investigating the incident.