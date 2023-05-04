CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened inside a parking garage near the Medical University of South Carolina earlier this week.

MUSC Public Safety and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the McClennan Banks garage around 11:00 a.m.

Samuel White was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Jail records show White was arrested and released on bond for murder in 2019.

Officials with MUSC said they have not yet apprehended a second person who was involved and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the second individual.

They said the investigation remains open and active.

MUSC said extra security measures are now in place MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital following Tuesday’s shooting.