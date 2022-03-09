GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a car chase Wednesday night that ended on the 200 block of South Goose Creek Boulevard near Rivers Avenue.

The pursuit began in North Charleston and ended near the Mitsubishi dealership when the suspect fled on foot.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and Goose Creek Police Department were all on scene.

As of 10:00 p.m., the suspect had not been located. The car involved in the pursuit was taken into custody.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.