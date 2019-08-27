Suspect captured after attempting to escape from deputies

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that one of the four individuals charged with shooting at another vehicle has been charged with escape.

“We found that Mr. Xavier Johnson wasn’t inclined to stay in his new accommodations,” the sheriff said. “But his attempt to make it out was very short-lived.”

Johnson, 19, now faces a formal charge of escape as well as the two original charges of attempted murder.

Johnson was taken into custody on Sunday along with two others for their involvement in an August 15 shooting.

As Johnson was being processed, he managed to make it out of the detention center and into the secure port where suspects are dropped off.

The Santee man along with 20-year-old Tyrone Witherspoon, 21-year-old Angel Goodwin, and a juvenile were charged in a confrontation between motorists.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators determined that around 10:30 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Russell and Chestnut streets.

After a verbal exchange between the occupants of the vehicles, someone in the Johnson/Witherspoon/Goodwin vehicle fired on the victims.

No one inside the other vehicle was struck. However, a pedestrian was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

The Antioch Road man’s previous bond of $135,000 is now denied after a hearing on Tuesday.

Johnson’s total time of freedom lasted less than 15 seconds. However, it may have earned him between one and 15 years, if convicted.

Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.