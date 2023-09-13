NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect collided head-on with a North Charleston police cruiser during a Tuesday night pursuit.

Officers were patrolling East Montague and Gaynor avenues when they saw a truck speeding in the area, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on Gaynor Ave., during which a passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward a nearby residence. The truck then sped off from officers toward Nesbitt Avenue, where a pursuit was initiated.

At one point during the chase, the suspect made an immediate U-turn and began to drive head-on toward the officer, who attempted to swerve and avoid a crash.

The report said the suspect struck the police cruiser head-on and continued to flee from officers.

There is no word on any injuries or whether the suspect has been taken into custody.