JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A 38-year-old man accused of shooting two people on Johns Island Wednesday is now dead, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Ernest Burbage III was wanted on six counts of attempted murder.

“Threat to the public is over,” officials wrote on X. “The public needs to continue to keep distance from Mary Ann Point Road, as this is an active crime scene.”

The search for Burbage stretched into a second day Thursday. It also prompted several Charleston County schools to close for the day out of an abundance of caution. Residents who live around Mary Ann Point Road were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement agencies searched the area.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a reported shooting off Mary Ann Point Road and Chisolm Road around noon on Wednesday.

A victim was located and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officials with the sheriff’s office said one of its deputies was shot during that manhunt and taken to MUSC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with the sheriff’s office later said that deputy, Master Deputy James Gilbreath, was shot in the head. He was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Gilbreath was working as part of SWAT’s tactical team at the time.

