MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Keal Latrell Brown was arrested in the Charleston area after being identified as a suspect hours later, according to police.

Brown was arrested with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

It’s unclear what charges Brown will face. He’s held at the Charleston County Detention Center awaiting to be brought back to Myrtle Beach, police said.

In a Facebook post, police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the museum in the 1800 block of 21st Avenue North.

Police said the scene was secured and that the injured person was being treated while officers began investigating. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.