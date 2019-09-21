Suspect in North Charleston double homicide made appearance in bond court

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The suspect in a North Charleston double homicide made an appearance in bond court.

Shamar Latrell Stanley is being charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Stanley was taken into custody Thursday with the assistance of the Charleston Police Department and several federal agencies.

Officers were called to a home on Dundrum Street on September 15 where two men were found shot to death.

Stanley has been denied bond on all charges.