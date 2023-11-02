BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested after a man was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Moncks Corner Tuesday.

Berkeley County deputies have arrested Shannan McCrackin, 45, and Kenneth Swayne, 44, both of Goose Creek.

McCrackin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises. Swayne is charged with two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises.

Swayne’s bond was set at $10,000 for each charge of dangerous animals unconfined on premises totaling $20,000.

McCrackin’s bond was set at $25,000 for involuntary manslaughter and $10,000 for both counts of dangerous animal unconfined on-premises totaling $45,000.

Officials say the attack was a result of the two pit bulls not being properly contained.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 a passerby on Ayers Drive was attacked unprovoked by two pit bulls. The victim, David Eller, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

“This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting victim, and this should have never occurred.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. “If the owner of the dogs would have taken the proper responsibility for the safe keeping of the animals, the attack could have been prevented.”